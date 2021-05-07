Search underway for two Sarasota teenagers, possibly in Tampa area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department needs your help locating two teenagers.

According to police, Manuel “Manny” Perez, 14, and Sheriden Miller, 14 are believed to be traveling together in a silver, light blue Chrysler 300M with the temporary tag AA-59568.

Police say Sheriden took her personal belongings and told a family friend “Don’t tell my mom you saw me”

The last known location for the two was north of Tampa near I-75.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 941-316-1199.

