Missing Venice man with dementia found safe

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: Russell Pederson has been located and is safe.

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old man with dementia.

The sheriff’s office says Russell Pederson was last seen walking from the Lake Road area to a fast food restaurant off U.S. 41 in Venice.

Deputies say Pederson suffers from dementia as well as a traumatic brain injury.

Pederson is six foot four inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260

