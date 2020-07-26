Search underway for missing, endangered 82-year-old in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered 82-year-old man in Sarasota.

Deputies say Alfred Cler Jr. was last seen at 5586 Chantaclaire around 2 p.m. on Sunday. He left in a 2011 white Hyundai Sonata with a Florida license plate 1HGN25.

Cler has a history of Alzheimer’s, according to deputies.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the SCSO at 941-861-4260 or 941-861-4900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

