NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station while armed with a handgun Thursday night.

Police said the incident allegedly occurred after 10 p.m. when an unknown man entered the Marathon Gas Station in the 1400 block of Tamiami Trial. The suspect demanded money and threatened employees with what seemed to be a gun in his pocket.

According to police, an undisclosed amount of cash was handed over and the suspect fled on foot. The police department conducted a ground search and through the air, but have no leads.

The suspect is described as a man who is around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact the tip line at 941-429-7382.