SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a diver who went missing off the coast of Sarasota on Wednesday.

Sarasota police said crews are searching an area east of the New Pass Grill & Bait Shop, 1505 Ken Thompson Parkway, but did not provide any further information.

The diver’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

