TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mote returned two loggerhead sea turtles to the big blue Tuesday.

The turtles, nicknamed Lilly and Farmer, were released from Lido Beach after recovering from red tide toxins at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

Mote said Lilly was found floating on the south end of Naples Bay and taken to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on March 30. Farmer was found at Holmes Beach and taken to Mote’s hospital on Feb. 21. Both sea turtles showed symptoms of red tide toxicity.

After receiving treatment, both turtles made full recoveries and were ready to be released.

“We are super excited to see them go,” said Lynne Byrd, Mote’s Rehabilitation and Medical Care Manager. “Without the help and intervention of a facility like Mote, these animals wouldn’t be alive and we wouldn’t be enjoying this happy experience.”