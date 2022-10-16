SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All but two of Sarasota County’s traditional public schools in North Port and Englewood are set to reopen on Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian slammed southwest Florida.

Students in northern portions of the county – like Sarasota and Venice – returned to the classroom on Oct. 10. The school district chose to reopen in phases after buildings sustained varying levels of damage.

In a release posted to the district’s website, school officials said all public schools were damaged in the powerful Category 4 storm. The impact ranged from flooding, to structural issues, to internet and utility outages.

The district said some repairs, like water removal and carpet cleaning, are already underway, but more extensive repair to roofs and other structures are expected to take some time to complete. Since some areas still need extensive work, the district warned that not all campus buildings will be open when students return to school.

The district also warned parents that areas of the county are still affected by storm debris and standing water. School officials recommend parents “test out” their child’s route to school before sending them alone on bikes or on foot.

School buses will travel their normal routes, but there may be delays in the North Port area due to road closures.

The following Sarasota County schools will open on Monday, Oct. 17:

Atwater Elementary

Glenallen Elementary

Lamarque Elementary

Toledo Blade Elementary

Heron Creek Middle

Woodland Middle

North Port High School

Suncoast Technical College – North Port Campus

Charter Schools opening on Monday, Oct. 17:

Island Village Montessori

SKY Englewood

The following Sarasota County schools will open on Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Cranberry Elementary

Englewood Elementary

You can find more information about the reopening process on the district’s website.