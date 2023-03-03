SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County Schools said it evacuated students and staff members from a North Port school after a fire broke out nearby Friday afternoon.

At 3:46 p.m. Sarasota County Schools wrote on social media that it was aware of a brush fire at Price Boulevard and Toledo Blade Boulevard.

However, shortly after, the school system said its transportation team was helping evacuate students and staff to Suncoast Technical College’s North Port campus. Parents will be able to pick up their children there.

According to the North Port Police, the following locations have been evacuated:

Imagine School

North Port Gymnastics

Building Blox Daycare

The Florida Highway Patrol said the entrance and exit ramps at Toledo Blade have been closed as firefighters try to put out the brush fire.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.