SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of US 41 are closed in Sarasota due to a fatal crash.
According to deputies, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Laurel Road.
The crash involved a single car and pedestrian.
Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time as the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol work the scene.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown
- MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans
- SB lanes of US 41 closed due to fatal crash in Sarasota
- 7 homes, 23 other structures destroyed by Florida wildfire
- Rare blue bee discovered in Florida