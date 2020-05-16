Breaking News
SB lanes of US 41 closed due to fatal crash in Sarasota

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of US 41 are closed in Sarasota due to a fatal crash.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Laurel Road.

The crash involved a single car and pedestrian.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time as the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol work the scene.

