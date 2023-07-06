SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Animal lovers in Sarasota want the city to require all local pet shelters to put a “no-kill” policy in place.

A proposed new city ordinance is on its way to making sure animal shelters within Sarasota city limits have to operate as “no-kill” shelters.

“There has been an increase recently,” said animal care manager Tina Cherry. “We’ve been trying to keep the kennels full here so we can help other shelters in the community so their kennels aren’t as full.”

Cherry says the Humane Society of Sarasota County took in 13 dogs from Highlands County that would’ve otherwise been euthanized due to a lack of space.

“You will often hear that we are at capacity and the point is that here at HSSC, we want to be at capacity because every time someone comes in and adopts an animal from us, we go out and find an animal that might otherwise be euthanized,” events & corporate giving manager Jaime Limoges explained.

The Humane Society is nearing capacity, so it’s important that pets get adopted.

“We are partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation with 335 other organizations across the country for an empty the shelters adoption event,” Limoges said.

This means you can adopt all cats and all medium to large-sized adult dogs for $25 until July 29.

“We’re just really excited about what that might mean for the animals in our care,” Limoges said.

“Come on down, we got some sweet babies here that are looking for good homes,” Cherry added.

More information about how you can adopt an animal at the shelter is available on the Humane Society’s website.

You can view the full proposed ordinance below.

It will have its second and final reading by city commissioners July 17.

As of the time this article was written, all animal shelters within Sarasota city limits operate as no-kill shelters.