SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are ramping up efforts to solve the recent killings of two homeless women whose bodies were found within miles of each other.

Sarasota police tell 8 On Your Side that a 48-year-old woman was found dead on February 25th near the Centennial Park boat ramp. Then on March 10, a 59-year-old woman near the shore of Whitaker Bayou off of North Tamiami Trail. Her friends identify her as “Kelly.”

“She’s the type of person that I can’t believe somebody would do that too,” said Tyler Casrell, a friend of the victim.

Both women were suffering from homelessness. Homeless community members in Sarasota say the killings have them now fearing for their lives.

“All of us are afraid. It’s a lot of women. All of them are women. We’re all afraid. We can’t even walk by ourselves,” said Sasha Martin, who also knew the victim.

Sarasota police say they’re continuing their investigation and increasing the search for clues. But members of the homeless community want to see more done.

“I just want justice brought to these people. I really think they deserve justice,” Martin added.

Police aren’t sure yet if the victims knew each other, or if they have any connection to a possible suspect or suspects. They ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.