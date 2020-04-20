Sarasota’s first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota area’s first sea turtle nest of the 2020 nesting season was found on Siesta Key early Monday morning.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (STCRP) began monitoring Sarasota’s beaches last week.

The first nest was created by a loggerhead sea turtle, Sarasota’s most abundant nester.

(Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium)

Other signs of sea turtles in the Sarasota area include a false crawl, where a turtle comes onto the beach but returns to the ocean before creating a nest, on Longboat Key.

Mote monitors 35 miles of beach, from Longboat Key through Venice. In 2019, Mote documented 5,112, a record-breaking year.

Sea turtle nesting season officially runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.

(Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium)

If you see a sick, injured or stranded sea turtle in Sarasota or Manatee counties, contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212.

Outside of those counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC.