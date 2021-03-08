Sarasota woman wins $2 million in scratch-off game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman is $2 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a local Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.

Dana Spencer, 54, claimed the $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix, at 5804 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $244.8 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.