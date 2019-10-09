Sarasota woman wins $1 million from Publix scratch-off game

Sarasota County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One lucky Sarasota woman was able to turn $5 into $1 million after playing the Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

56-year-old Catherine Deering won the top prize from the scratch-off and decided to take her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000.

Deering purchased her winning ticket from Publix located at 6543 South Tamiami Trail. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Gold Rush Classic game launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one in 3.97.

