TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One lucky Sarasota woman was able to turn $5 into $1 million after playing the Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.
56-year-old Catherine Deering won the top prize from the scratch-off and decided to take her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000.
Deering purchased her winning ticket from Publix located at 6543 South Tamiami Trail. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 Gold Rush Classic game launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million.
The game’s overall odds of winning are one in 3.97.
LATEST STORIES:
- Baby injured, bruised up by mother on drugs and alcohol, report says
- Reel in a big one to fight childhood cancer with ‘Fishing for the Fight’
- Sarasota woman wins $1 million from Publix scratch-off game
- Search ongoing for 3rd suspect in cop trial witness slaying
- Matt Lauer accused of raping NBC colleague in Ronan Farrow’s book