WARNING: The below video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman who filmed herself laughing after a racoon burned alive, sparking outrage online, was found guilty on Monday.

Alicia Kincheloe, 30, was convicted of aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence in connection to the viral video, according to State Attorney Ed Brodsky.

In Aug. 2022, Kincheloe posted a video to social media showing a racoon stuck inside of a dumpster behind a restaurant “not showing any signs of aggression,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. In the second video, Kincheloe laughed as smoke wafted from the dumpster. The camera panned down, showing the charred remains of the racoon inside.

“Some people say throw an apple with bleach in there,” Kincheloe said in the video. “We just toasted his a**. Who’s hungry?”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Kincheloe and her father, Roddy Kincheloe, in a news conference on Sept. 2, 2022. They told deputies they found the dumpster smoldering and used a gas can filled with water to put out the flames. Investigators found the gas can contained a flammable substance.

Roddy Kincheloe was charged with a single count of aggravated animal cruelty after he was accused of stabbing the raccoon with a pitchfork.

In court, Alicia Kincheloe claimed to now know how the fire started. She maintained that she thought the gas can was filled with water at the time of the incident.

Kincheloe was caught on security camera footage pulling the dead raccoon from the dumpster and disposing of the evidence, according to the state attorney’s office. The jury found her guilty on both counts.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to save this animal from a horrific death,” Brodsky wrote in a statement. “However, I am delighted that the jury agreed that all animals, whether domesticated or wild, should be treated humanely and with respect. A simple phone call to Animal Services or FWC would have averted this entire tragedy.”

Kincheloe is due to be sentenced on Dec. 19. She faces up to 10 years in jail.