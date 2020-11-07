LIVE NOW /
Sarasota woman recycles old political signs to keep bees warm in wintertime

Sarasota County

by: NBC News Channel

(SNN/NBC) – A Sarasota woman found a unique way to reuse election campaign signs once the local elections were over.

Alma Johnson with Sarasota Honey Company says she’ll use the plastic squares to insulate her beehives from the winter chill.

The holes in the signs are filled with apple cider vinegar and mineral oil to draw in beetles that could hurt the hive.

Since putting out the call on Facebook for signs, Johnson says the response has been overwhelming.

“What’s great about it is that guess what, our bees don’t associate with any party. It is a way of bringing people together, and guess what the byproduct of that coming together is a sweet life, honey,” Johnson said.

The business can only accept plastic, lawn-sized signs, not foam boards.

