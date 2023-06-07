SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman was accused of firing a gun during an argument “involving drugs and prostitution,” according to police.

Carrie Ecklund, 48, was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred over the weekend, according to a Sarasota Police Department arrest report.

Police were called to investigate a shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They tracked down the victim hours later after reviewing surveillance camera footage from the incident.

Security camera footage allegedly showed Ecklund grabbing a black handgun from her car and walking toward a crowd while loading a bullet into the chamber, according to the arrest report.

A bullet grazed the female victim’s left arm and she was treated for non life-threatening injuries by Sarasota County Fire Rescue medics. Police said she was not cooperating with their investigation.

A hurricane-proof window was also shattered during the shooting, according to police. The cost to replace the window was estimated at $3,240.

The arrest report stated an “anonymous source” confirmed Ecklund’s identity to police and said the alleged shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument “involving drugs and prostitution.” Ecklund was charged with criminal mischief with damage greater than $1,000, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.