TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sarasota are requesting the public’s help in finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police said Heather Ellis was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the 2500 block of 10th Street. It’s unclear if she is still on foot or traveling in a vehicle.

Ellis is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police did not share any additional information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.