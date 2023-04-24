SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Sarasota woman cashed out the last top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery’s 50X The Cash game.

Leslye Jaramillo, 37, of Sarasota, claimed her $1 million top prize from at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-3,811,410. None of the 15 total $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-3,811,410 15 0 15 $10,000 1-in-117,274 482 21 461 $2,000 1-in-24,077 2,379 76 2,303 $1,000 1-in-12,119 4,731 130 4,601 $400 1-in-4,831 11,860 282 11,578 $150 1-in-3,169 18,065 373 17,692 $100 1-in-235 242,896 6,468 236,428 (Florida Lottery)

Jaramillo bought her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 3138 17th Street in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 15 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.