SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Sarasota woman cashed out the last top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery’s 50X The Cash game.
Leslye Jaramillo, 37, of Sarasota, claimed her $1 million top prize from at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.
Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-3,811,410. None of the 15 total $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-3,811,410
|15
|0
|15
|$10,000
|1-in-117,274
|482
|21
|461
|$2,000
|1-in-24,077
|2,379
|76
|2,303
|$1,000
|1-in-12,119
|4,731
|130
|4,601
|$400
|1-in-4,831
|11,860
|282
|11,578
|$150
|1-in-3,169
|18,065
|373
|17,692
|$100
|1-in-235
|242,896
|6,468
|236,428
Jaramillo bought her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 3138 17th Street in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $5 game features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 15 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.