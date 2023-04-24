SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Sarasota woman cashed out the last top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery’s 50X The Cash game.

Leslye Jaramillo, 37, of Sarasota, claimed her $1 million top prize from at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-3,811,410. None of the 15 total $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-3,811,41015015
$10,0001-in-117,27448221461
$2,0001-in-24,0772,379762,303
$1,0001-in-12,1194,7311304,601
$4001-in-4,83111,86028211,578
$1501-in-3,16918,06537317,692
$1001-in-235242,8966,468236,428
(Florida Lottery)

Jaramillo bought her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 3138 17th Street in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 15 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.