Sarasota woman charged with DUI after crashing into deputy head-on

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman is behind bars after the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says she crashed into a deputy’s SUV head-on on Wednesday night.

Deputies say the crash took place just before 1:30 a.m. about a wrong way driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes of State Road 681 in Venice.

As deputies responded to the area, Riannon Wittenbauer, 20, continued traveling northbound and entered the southbound lanes of I-75.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy changed lanes and Wittenbauer collided head-on with the deputy.

Deputies say Wittenbauer was charged with DUI with property damage, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.