SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at a Sarasota apartment, according to an affidavit.

Sarasota police said they responded to an apartment complex on Mecca Drive for a welfare call on Monday. The caller reported that her employee, Eugenia Bright, did not show up for work and she was concerned.

First responders said they entered the apartment and found Bright in and out of consciousness on the bed in the master bedroom. The affidavit said there were several pills and a bottle of Oxycodone next to Bright.

Officers said they also found a deceased man’s body on the floor covered in blood.

Police said a handwritten note and a knife were found on a dresser next to the bed.

Bright was given a small dose of Narcan and taken to a hospital, police said.

When investigators spoke with Bright at the hospital, she told them she took about 12 Xanax pills and tried to kill herself. Investigators said Bright was unable to focus and asked them to return after she got some rest. Police said Bright had no defensive wounds or signs of being battered.

When investigators returned to the apartment, they said they found two large stab wounds on the victim’s back.

Witnesses told officers that they heard screaming coming from the apartment around 3:30 a.m.

When detectives returned to ask Bright questions she refused to speak with them.

Sarasota police said they charged Bright with second-degree murder.