SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman was arrested for practicing medicine without a license on June 28, according to deputies.

Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro, often referred to as Dr. Jaqlyn, saw patients at the Virtue of Health medical office located at 4161 Clark Road.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Tinaro was known to perform live blood analysis, where she pricked her patients’ fingers and analyzed the blood cells on a monitor to prescribe treatments and medications.

The Medical Director at the clinic, Doctor Arthur Hodge, told deputies he was unaware that she was unlicensed and diagnosing patients with live blood analyses. He did know that his name was used to prescribe medicine, but he did not meet with any of the patients involved.

Four victims allegedly told authorities their experience with the live blood analysis for tests and treatments including Lyme disease, IV therapy, parasites and thyroid issues.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tinaro would wear a white medical lab coat with her name monogrammed onto it, leading patients to believe she was licensed.

Tinaro was charged with four felony counts of unlicensed practice of a healthcare professional.

A search of the Florida Department of Health licensing verification found no record or license under Tinaro’s name.