Sarasota woman arrested after causing DUI crash with 2 children in backseat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman has been arrested after she crashed her car while driving drunk with her two children in the backseat.

Deputies say, Kimberly Toomey, 27, was driving her Ford Explorer when she rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and Southgate Circle in Sarasota around 6 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived they say Tommey smelled of alcohol thankfully both her children were uninjured.

Toomey was taken to the Sarasota County Jail, and a breath alcohol test revealed a .355 blood-alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit. The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

While at the jail, Tommey admitted to the sheriff’s office she drank two Captain Morgan shots by placing them in a McDonald’s cup with coke before picking up her children.

Toomey had a prior DUI arrest in 2013 according to deputies. The Florida Department of Children and Family Services has taken custody of Tommey’s children.