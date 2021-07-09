Sarasota woman dragged off flight for refusing to wear mask, allegedly spits on passengers, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman was forcibly removed from a plane by police after refusing to wear a mask on Wednesday morning, according to a report.

NBC-2 reports Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was aboard a flight leaving Fort Myers, and was violating the plane’s mask rules and acting unruly, according to witnesses. Federal law requires all passengers wear a face covering while on board planes.

Flight attendants say Schrowang became irate after being ordered off the plane and spit on other passengers. The captain asked police officers to remove her from the flight.

Schrowang was arrested on several charges including interfering with aircraft operations, resisting officers and trespass, then booked into the Lee County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.