SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in the 3600 block of Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. Surveillance images show him fleeing the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspected robber is described a white man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. During the robbery, he was wearing a plaid shirt with a black undershirt, khaki pants and black sneakers.

(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

Those with information about the man can call detectives at 941-861-4900 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.