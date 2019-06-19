Sarasota, Venice ranked among best beach cities in country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cities of Venice and Sarasota are collecting more accolades for picturesque beaches, this time landing in the top 10 on WalletHub’s 2019 list of best beach towns to live in.

After researching 192 cities across 62 indicators of livability, WalletHub separated data into two categories: Towns and cities located by the ocean and towns and cities located by lakes.

The data set ranges from housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water

Sarasota was the highest Tampa Bay city to land on the list, coming in sixth place, based largely on its quality of life ranking. In that category, Sarasota ranked third, specifically because of its restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife options.

Venice garnered high scores on the categories of weather and education and health and ranked tenth on the list.