SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota’s unconditional surrender statue will not be moved away from the city’s bayfront.

Congressman Vern Buchanan took to Twitter to thank Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin for making the decision to keep the statue on the bayfront.

BREAKING: Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin just told me the "Unconditional Surrender" statue will remain at the Bayfront. pic.twitter.com/Xy988YYGZX — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) September 15, 2020

The city had considered moving the statue, to make room for a new roundabout relocating it four miles inland to less prominent locations.

The statue will however be placed back on the bayfront following the completion of the roundabout.