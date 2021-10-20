Sarasota tops list of ‘Best Places to Retire’ in 2021-2022

A group walks past a lifeguard stand just after sunrise on Siesta Beach, Sarasota county on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Siesta Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota has once again been named the “Best Place to Retire” in the U.S. in 2021-22, according to U.S. News & World Report.

This is the second consecutive year the Sarasota region has topped the list, outranking seven other Florida locations which also made the top 10.

“We’re very proud of these national rankings, as they reaffirm that we’re succeeding in our goal of making our city a world-class community and a treasured destination,” Mayor Hagen Brody said. “Sarasota truly has something to offer to people of all ages and from all walks of life.”

Sarasota ranks the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement, with measures including housing affordability, health care and overall happiness city officials said.

Naples, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Tampa, Fort Meyers, Port St. Lucie and Pensacola were all in the top 10. Lancaster, PA and Ann Arbor, MI were the only two locations outside of Florida to make the top spots.

To view the full list of best locations to retire in the U.S. for 2021-22, click here.