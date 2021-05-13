Sarasota teens found safe in Georgia week after going missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sarasota say two teenagers who were reported missing last week have been found safe in another state.

The public information officer with the Sarasota Police Department said Thursday morning 14-year-old Manuel “Manny” Perez of Venice and 15-year-old Sheriden Miller of Sarasota were both found. The teens were located in Hinesville, Georgia.

“The Sarasota Police Department appreciates everyone sharing the case information on social media and getting the word out as much as possible,” the public information officer said.

According to Sarasota police, the teens are safe and with law enforcement.

