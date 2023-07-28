SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota teen is grateful to be home this weekend, especially because four weeks ago, he didn’t know if he would live or die.

In June, Aaron Hunter III was shot while playing with friends just two blocks away from his home. He was hit in the head and spent two and a half weeks in the hospital.

Now, he’s turning his situation into a call for an end to gun violence.

It may be a simple walk around the house, but Aaron Hunter III considers each footstep a blessing.

“I feel very blessed and I want people to keep praying for me,” Hunter said.

It’s only been one month since his life changed forever. At just 13 years old, he became a victim of gun violence when he was hit by a stray bullet.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Hunter said. “It’s a blessing that I made it because I had God with me.”

Hunter’s mother, Erica Dorsey, has been focused on healing over the past month.

“All you have to do is just believe,” Dorsey said. “The thing with faith is that you have to believe in what you cannot see and that’s just it, and I was believing in what I could not see.”

Especially after her son endured a painful brain surgery in the ICU, now her days of worry have been met with relief.

“It was six to 12 months,” Dorsey said. “That’s what we thought our recovery was going to be.”

From tragedy to triumph, friends quickly rallied around Hunter and his family.

On Saturday they’re hosting a rally to celebrate the strides in Hunter’s recovery and to take a stand against gun violence.

“People don’t realize that with the snap of a finger, life can be taken just like that because somebody got a gun,” said Rhonda Calahan, a friend of the family.

The shooter is still wanted, but the family is focused on healing.

Hunter said he’s thankful to live another day and grateful for the community support to see that happen.

“It’s a miracle that I survived this because some people normally wouldn’t survive being shot in the head,” Hunter said. “I survived so that’s why they call me the miracle baby.”

The event will be Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Cocoanut Avenue in Sarasota. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the rally and march to follow at 10 a.m.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for donations.