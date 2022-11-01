A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Sarasota County who have elected to vote by mail are encouraged to drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots in person to avoid potential postal delays, according to a release from Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.

To do so, voters can drop off their ballots now through Sunday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Elections Office , Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice

Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice Shannon Staub Public Library / Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Por

Voters can also drop off their voted ballots Monday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations only:

Elections Office , Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice

, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

All absentee ballot drop-off locations can be found in the interactive map below:

As a reminder, voters cannot return voted vote-by-mail ballots to a polling location on Election Day. Voted vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. election night to be counted.

For more information, voters can call the elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit

SarasotaVotes.gov.