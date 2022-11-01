SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Sarasota County who have elected to vote by mail are encouraged to drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots in person to avoid potential postal delays, according to a release from Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
To do so, voters can drop off their ballots now through Sunday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:
- Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice
- Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota
- Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
- The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice
- Shannon Staub Public Library / Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Por
Voters can also drop off their voted ballots Monday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations only:
- Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice
- Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
All absentee ballot drop-off locations can be found in the interactive map below:
As a reminder, voters cannot return voted vote-by-mail ballots to a polling location on Election Day. Voted vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. election night to be counted.
For more information, voters can call the elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit
SarasotaVotes.gov.