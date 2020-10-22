Sarasota students dress up as President Trump, hold impromptu parade as Biden supporters heckle

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Riverview High School in Sarasota is under the microscope after students held an impromptu pro-Trump parade through campus Wednesday morning with Joe Biden student supporters heckling and cursing in the background.

The political parade was caught on camera by fellow students at Riverview High School. Some students say the parade made them feel uncomfortable, while others call it an act of bravery.

It all started in the early morning hours when students dressed up and showed up as President Trump.

Brianna Davenport says she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“It’s just been a very distracting day, it’s been a topic since 7:00 in the morning,” Davenport told 8 On Your Side.

The high school senior recorded the videos and says she wonders why the students were not stopped. She explained how it made her and others feel uncomfortable.

“They just came in forcing their opinions on everybody with the flags and everything. and for our staff not to act toward them, it’s just mind blowing to me,” said Davenport.

Other students applaud the pro-Trump moment.

“I was like, you know what? That’s a great quality to have, just to be brave enough to go out there and share their opinion like that,” said Daniel Walker, a freshman at Riverview.

Walker says he’s glad students feel empowered to express themselves during spirit week.

“I think that was pretty brave to do. I think they deserve a pat on the back. I think it was brave of them to do,” said Walker.

A spokesperson for the Sarasota County School District tells 8 On Your Side the students did nothing wrong and were expressing their political beliefs, which is allowed.

The spokesperson did confirm that students are allowed to wear politically-themed shirts and hats, as long as it does not incite a riot. Meanwhile, the students were taken aside and “talked to” by school staff.

The school district is currently investigating the incident to determine whether this was a violation of the school code of conduct.

In the end, Walker told us, “I just think this year is stressful for everybody, but I think we all have to do this together. That’s the only way we’re going to make it through.”

8 On Your Side also reached out to both presidential campaigns for response, but have not yet received a response from either campus.