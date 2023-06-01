This is a Starbucks sign in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Workers at a Starbucks in Sarasota filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize, according to a news release from Starbucks Workers United.

A letter, sent to CEO Laxman Narasimhan by employees at the store at Fruitville Road and Honore Avenue, cites “ineffective internal policies regarding working conditions, benefits, decreases in real wages, and sustainability” as reasons for the effort, according to the release.

The letter mentions a May 15 firing of a store manager “without any explanation and with a record without any corrective action.”

“We are led to believe, as partners still reeling under interim management, that our store manager was wrongfully dismissed for having a sympathetic ear to our justifiable workplace grievances and our growing inclination to achieve unionization,” the letter reads.

Workers said hours were slashed to reduce labor costs, positions have been left open and employees are overworked without any increase in pay.

“The reason we’ve decided to unionize lies in our working conditions,” barista Sydney Jamison said in a statement. “Most of our baristas are struggling to make ends meet and are actively losing their benefits.”

“By unionizing, we will establish a collective voice and we will raise that voice in defense of the partners who make the ‘Starbucks Experience,’ the safe and welcoming environment we take pride in, a reality,” the letter reads.

If the vote is successful, the location would join five other Florida locations that have unionized, according to Starbucks Workers United. None of the other unionized locations are in the Tampa Bay area.

Starbucks Workers United claimed Starbucks fired more than 200 union leaders nationwide.

At a congressional hearing in March, the company was accused of illegal union busting — allegations the company has denied. Late last year, workers at 100 stores across the county organized a three-day strike.

Starbucks has previously said it prefers to negotiate with employees directly, rather than unions, but respects employees’ right to protest.

WFLA has reached out to Starbucks Thursday for comment and is waiting on a response.