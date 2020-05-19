Sarasota small business grant program starts accepting applications today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Sarasota is launching a new grant program to help small business owners get back on their feet during the pandemic.

The city allocated $2.28 million for its Small Business and Safety Assistance Grant Program, which will provide grants of up to $5,000 to small businesses with 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees. The program was designed to help around 300 businesses. Businesses must be within city limits to be eligible.

“The global pandemic has taken a severe toll on most small, independently owned brick-and-mortar businesses,” said City Manager Tom Barwin. “Unlike federal and state programs, our grant application and reporting process is simple and streamlined for a fast turnaround. We applaud Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and the City Commission for advancing this initiative, which redirects previously approved economic development funds to help our smallest businesses at this critical stage in the recovery. Conceived to save jobs and the availability of goods and services in our special community, we urge all residents to shop locally as the economy reopens.”

Applications will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis. Applicants must provide a plan on how money will be used and follow the guidelines listed on the grant program webpage.

Applications will be available on the city’s website starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Paper copies will aslo be available for pickup and drop off at the following locations:

Office of Economic Development, 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way

City Hall, 1565 First St., Room 112

For more information about the City of Sarasota Small Business and Safety Assistance Grant Program email CitySmallBusinessGrant@SarasotaFL.Gov or call 941-263-6000 ext. 36284

