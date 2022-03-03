Sarasota Sheriff’s Office donates hundreds of ballistic helmets to people of Ukraine

Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighbouring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will donate hundreds of surplus ballistic helmets to the citizens of Ukraine.

The sheriff’s office said it has authorized more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from the surplus inventory to be sent to the Department of Defense (DOD), which hopes to supply more than 50,000 helmets and other law enforcement supplies to the Ukrainian people in the coming weeks.

“These helmets are rotated every five years under manufacturer standards however, they are currently being requested and graciously accepted by the DOD,” Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said the helmets would otherwise be destroyed.

“We have all seen the events unfolding in Ukraine and should be thankful that we live in a country where freedom and democracy have existed for almost 250 years,” Hoffman added. “We all want to do something, however small, to alleviate the death and destruction caused at the hands of Vladimir Putin.”