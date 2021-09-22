Sarasota sheriff 911 call operator dies 8 days away from retirement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the passing of one of their own.

The department announced on Twitter the passing of 911 operator Kelvin Johnson.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said Johnson served the citizens of Sarasota County for 35 years and was only eight days away from retirement.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson began his career in 1986 as a communication controller for the City of Sarasota. As a result of consolidation, Kelvin was hired by the sheriff’s office in October of 1995. Over the years, Kelvin earned numerous commendations and was highly regarded by his colleagues.

“Kelvin, we don’t quite have the words. We love and will miss you. Please, rest easy.”

A cause of death was not given.