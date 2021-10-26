Sarasota sex offender accused of sexually battering 7-year-old boy, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police say they arrested a man Monday who allegedly sexually battered the 7-year-old son of a woman he knew.

Police said deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim and their mother Saturday, when the mother said that registered sex offender Kerry Hill, 58, of Sarasota sexually abused her son.

The following Sunday, the mother told Sarasota police that Hill visited her home Saturday, but left with her son when she told him she was not feeling well. After her son returned, the woman’s son told her Hill touched him inappropriately, according to police.

A probable cause affidavit states that a medical examination of the child found signs of sexual abuse.

The document said that during a forensic interview, the child said the abuse began while he and Hill were watching TV in the family’s living room while the mother was in her bedroom.

The victim went on to say that Hill drove him around and sexually battered him in an unknown area, according to the affidavit. The document also said that Hill promised to buy the child gifts if he didn’t tell anyone about the assault.

Police said Hill knew the victim and his mother for around a year.

Detectives arrested Hill on a charge of capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years and booked in the Sarasota County Jail.



Police ask those with information on the case to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.