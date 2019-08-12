Back to school: Sarasota students to expect monthly active shooter drills

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County students can now regularly expect active shooter drills.

Now under Florida law, students must have as many active shooter drills as they do fire drills. In Sarasota county that means students will undergo 10 active shooter drills this school year.

They will be trained to hide in designated safe corners, and special reflective film has been placed on classroom windows.

Kids outside of a classroom are being trained to run and hide to a designated safe area.

Also each school will have a designated threat assessment team. They’ll be made up of school resource officers, assistant principals, counselors, and staff.

They will focus on mental health, and be on the lookout for students who may exhibit dangerous behaviors.

“One of the things down here that I’ve really focused on since I’ve come down here is to see something, say something, but I added a little bit further- it’s the ‘do something,” said Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Tim Enos.

When Sarasota County students return to classes, they will have to put the phones down.

A new cell phone policy is now in place for the new school year.

Under a new school policy- high school students can only use electronic devices between class, during lunch or under supervision. Middle school students can only use them while supervised, and elementary school students can’t use electronic devices at all.

Some parents have expressed concerns.

“How you gonna get a hold of them if you can’t reach them? It’s a scary world we live in these days, so to not have any contact with them, I don’t think its ok,” said parent Brianna Delgado.

“There’s always a phone in the office that they can use to engage their child,” said School Board member Jane Goodwin.

Also this year- changes to guest speakers.

If a visitor is going to talk to a class, they must fill out specialized forms and have their videos or content pre-approved by a committee.

This is in response to an incident last year when an inappropriate video was shown to high school students.