SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Schools in Sarasota County will close Tuesday, Sept. 27, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a release from school officials.

The district said the closure will also allow time for preparations to be made to select school buildings that will serve as emergency evacuation centers.

While the county has yet to call an evacuation as of this report, officials said the county is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for “Level A” on Tuesday morning.

“As we continue monitoring Hurricane Ian’s track and potential impacts, residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and prepare their go-kits,” said Jonathan Lewis Sarasota County Administrator.

To locate the nearest emergency evacuation center, visit scgov.net/beprepared.

“We will continue to communicate updates with employees and families throughout the storm as information becomes available,” said Dr. Brennan Asplen, Superintendent of Schools.”

Residents who wish to register for emergency notifications can do so by going to alertsarasotacounty.com.