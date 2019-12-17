Sarasota schools investigate note threatening shooting at Pine View School

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An alarming note found in a bathroom has a Sarasota school on edge. The message warns of a shooting that will take place on Wednesday.

Pine View school consistently ranks as one of the best high schools in the country. But students tell 8 On Your Side a wave of fear has spread through the campus after a note was discovered on a bathroom wall.

Officials learned of it on Dec. 2. They say it reads, “Shooting up the school on Wednesday the 18th.”

“It’s definitely scary to think about having something so close to the school,” said Pine View student David Howard.

Officials believe the note was written before Thanksgiving break.

School administrators immediately notified parents and additional police officers have been brought to the campus this week.

Administrators point out that midterms are being held on Dec. 18. In a statement, a spokesperson said in part, “Unfortunately, students will make a threat to get out of going to school, taking a test or going to class.”

“Midterms are [Wednesday] and a bunch of people are missing school. So it’s a big problem for the students but a big problem for the staff as well,” said Howard.

Students tell us many worried parents are pulling their children out of school.

Officials stress they’re taking this seriously and Pine View School is as safe as it possibly can be.

One parent tells us the best way to fight back against these threats is to proceed as normal.

“I think it gives them the power and they win and I don’t really think there’s going to be a shooting tomorrow,” said parent Lydia Howard.

Officials continue to investigate this case, and they’re hopeful students will be able to finish their assignments before the holiday break.

