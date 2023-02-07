SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota school board appointed an interim superintendent on Tuesday evening.

The school board unanimously appointed Allison Foster to serve in the interim role.

The board is in the process of drafting a contract for Foster. The contract will be introduced during the next board meeting on Feb. 21.

Former Superintendent Bennen Asplen left the school district near the end of 2022. He started the job during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and faced the challenge of balancing public health advice with pushback from parents upset about mask policies.

Asplen’s separation agreement said he will remain employed during a “consultation transition” period until March 10.

Assistant Superintendent Chris Renouf led the district until the board selected Foster to take over the role.