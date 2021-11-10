Sarasota restaurant sells F Joe Biden pizza

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) -They say if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. Well, one Sarasota pizza shop is happily taking the heat, and the hate.

Usually, pizza debates revolve around whether or not pineapple is an appropriate topping. However, Solorzano’s triple letter pizzas are a bit more political.

“Joe Biden, the f you can fill in yourselves,” the owner of Solorzano’s Kenneth Palin said.

The restaurant started serving up the message in October.

On Monday, ten pizzas were sold. On Tuesday, another twenty.

Not everyone online is cheesy-pleasy about the three-letter pies and they’re giving Solorzano’s a piece of their mind on social media.

One commenter wrote on Instagram, “Will not buy from here. Dividing Americans is not cool.” Another writing F *DT.

The founder of Solorzano’s however doesn’t mind the backlash they have received.

“I’m not trying to be cocky. We have a very good product and we know what we’re doing. We have outstanding loyal customers that love our product. They might not agree with our politics or some of the stupid things I post on Facebook and that’s okay,” founder Philip Solorzano said.

“If you wanna walk in here and order an FDT pizza we’ll make it now, happily. So it’s just business. It’s good fun, it’s light-hearted humor it’s politics it’s not meant to be the end all be all,” Palin said.

Despite the mixed opinions, Solorzano’s seems to be making extra dough. They’re even designing t-shirts for fans to rep around town.

“Business owners have also reached out to us and said hey, listen, we wish we were in a position to where we could be true to ourselves and say what we really want to say,” Palin said.

“I love ruffling those feathers. I love pressing those buttons and you know why? Because why not,” Solorzano said.

The T-shirts have already sold out before the shipment even arrived. They plan to order another round next week.