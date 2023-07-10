SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota restaurant owner recently pleaded guilty to hiding more than $725,000 in sales from the IRS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Karl Knocker “instituted a scheme to defraud the IRS” by removing records of cash sales from the restaurant’s registers and only reporting credit card sales when filing for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018, according to the DOJ.

The scheme began as early as August 2013, and led to the underreporting of $726,105 in sales income and more than $100,000 in taxes due, according to a news release.

Knocker pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to provide information to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the DOJ.

Madeline Nikolson, the co-owner of the restaurant — which was not named — previously pleaded guilty in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 1, according to the DOJ.

Knocker faces up to three years in prison at a sentencing that has not yet been set.