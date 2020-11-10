Sarasota residents worry about erosion as Tropical Storm Eta churns through Gulf of Mexico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Outer bands of Tropical Storm Eta pushed through Sarasota County Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and wind to Lido Key. Residents who live in the area aren’t too worried about the storm’s current path, but they do have concerns about how it will impact the shoreline.

“I think we are all in the area concerned about the beach renourishment,” said Lido Key resident Laura Turner.

A renourishment project has been underway at Lido Key for the last several months. City officials tell 8 On Your Side the project is about 90% complete. The project has been halted due to Tropical Storm Eta.

“Once the storm passes, a survey will be conducted to determine how much erosion may have occurred and how much sand may be added back,” said City of Sarasota Sr. Communications Manager Jan Thornburg.

Locals are hopeful the storm doesn’t wash away all the progress that’s been made.

“I think we are kind of counting on the fact that the storm isn’t going to give us a direct hit here so that we shouldn’t experience too much erosion,” said part-time Lido Key resident Bob Hunter.

Both Hunter and Turner tell 8 On Your Side they’ve made preparations ahead of any possible impacts from the storm.

“I’ve got water. I’ve got food supplies. I’ve got dog supplies. I have hurricane windows in my apartment so I am all set there, but just getting prepared. I have all my important documents in a file so I just grab that, I grab the dog and go,” said Turner.

“We pulled the furniture in off of the balcony just to protect it from the wind,” said Hunter.

Officials in Sarasota County currently do not have any locations for residents to pick up sandbags, but Manatee County officials have two locations open to the public, one at Holmes Beach City Hall and another at the Broadway Street beach access on Longboat Key.

