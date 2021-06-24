Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix to kick off this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is back for the 36th year in a row this weekend for two days of competitive motorsport racing.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is part of Suncoast Summer Fest which helps raise funds for six local charities.

Sarasota local Steven Kildahl, with the Boat Floater Race Team, is back at the Powerboat Grand Prix for the 36th time.

“Childhood dream when we were able to afford to get into it, we got into it. Our son was born into it and he’s now racing with me, driving the boat while I throttle the boat,” he said.

Kildahl and the team has achieved multiple world, national, and state championships.

Local resident Harold Castle of SRQ’s Offshore Race team is also chasing his dream.

“I’ve been involved in it since 2014… seen them since day one when they came to Sarasota. Liked it, got involved in it,” Castle said.

The Suncoast Summer Fest has multiple events planned through the next week and a half, including a fishing tournament, BBQ cookoff, and a parade.

You can find the full schedule on their website.