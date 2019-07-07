Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix draws hundreds to Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 35th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix brought hundreds of spectators to Lido Beach on Sunday morning.

“We got here at 5:45 a.m. and waited to get in,” said Sol Shenker.

Everyone arrived to the beach early to stake out their perfect viewing location for the competition.

“It’s an exciting experience. It’s the Super Bowl of racing as far as we are concerned,” added Tom Yorke.

The annual race is not only impacting those who watch it, but it is also impacting the local economy.

“It’s great for our local business. It’s great for the hotel. We have a couple of boats over at our hotel that we sponsor and we are hoping that they win,” added Shenker.

This year, nearly 70 teams competed in the race, which is almost double the amount of teams from last year. The lineup included teams from the United States along with international teams from the Netherlands, Australia, and even Dubai.