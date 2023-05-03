SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local and federal authorities are working to apprehend a 24-year-old man Wednesday who is wanted for a Bradenton homicide.

Sarasota Police blocked all traffic near the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Rd as they combined forces with the U.S. Marshals Service to take in 24-year-old Dorian Brooks.

Brooks is said to be wanted on multiple warrants, including a warrant for a Bradenton homicide, according to police.

While officers said the public is not believed to be in danger, residents were asked to avoid the area.

