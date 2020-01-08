Sarasota police release more details about church leader accused of sexually abusing boys

Breaking News
Sarasota County

(Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police revealed more details regarding the arrest of a former church leader who is accused of abusing dozens of boys.

Police arrested Henry Lee Porter Sr., last week on one count of sexual battery adult with child under 12 years of age, according to a news release.

Porter’s arrest comes after three accusers stepped forward claiming Porter sexually abused them as teens and police interviewed eight more individuals with similar allegations.

Police said Porter was previously investigated by police in 1990 and again around 2001 when similar allegations were made. In one case, police got a letter naming 40 alleged victims of Porter’s abuse. Police said at the time, more than 20 victims gave statements regarding the abuse.

Police held a press conference Wednesday and put out a plea for more victims to come forward.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

