SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department will be holding a press conference Monday morning on a man arrested in connection the death of a woman experiencing homelessness.

Saturday, officers announced that William Devonshire, 52, of Sarasota was charged with homicide for allegedly killing a 48-year-old woman.

The woman’s body was found dead in February on North Tamiami Trail, near the Centennial Park boat ramp.

Devonshire’s jail record showed that he was charged with homicide, trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

