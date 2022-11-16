WARNING: The following video may contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is set to hold a news conference Wednesday regarding a police-involved shooting that unfolded outside a hotel late Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident began when a 71-year-old Sarasota man attempted to snatch a purse belonging to an elderly woman who was loading groceries into her car at the Publix located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota.

A police report later stated the man “had something shiny in his hand” and threatened the woman with the object. At the same time, a nearby witness saw the ensuing struggle and attempted to intervene.

The suspect then fled the area with the witness following behind, videoing him with a cellphone while calling 911.

The suspect continued to flee across the shopping center and into the parking lot of the Homewood Suites located at 3470 Fruitville Road.

When officers caught up with the man, they noted he was holding a knife.

After several unsuccessful attempts by officers to order the man to drop the knife and get on the ground, the suspect “aggressively” advanced toward the officer with the knife in his hand. The suspect was again ordered to stop, drop the knife and get on the ground but advanced several more steps toward the officer, who fired his weapon.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The uninjured officer was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche and Criminal Investigations Division Commander, Captain John Todd, will be speaking briefly Wednesday regarding the armed robbery and officer-involved shooting. The body camera footage of the shooting will also be shown.

WARNING: The video may contain graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.